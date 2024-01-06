JOHNSTOWN – A Mineral Springs man has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws, according to U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Brian Gidney, 50, pleaded guilty to counts two, twelve and fifteen of the superseding indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that from on or about July 2019, to on or about June 2020, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Gidney conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Further, on or around June 9, 2020, Gidney possessed with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, as well as possessed a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Gidney was intercepted on a federal wiretap obtaining quantities of methamphetamine that he distributed to others. Gibson scheduled sentencing for May 7, 2024.

The law provides for a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison to a maximum of life in prison, a fine of up to $10,250,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Gidney.

Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police, and other local law enforcement agencies. This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.