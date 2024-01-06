BROCKWAY — There has been no question that the mindset and play of the Curwensville Golden Tide on the hardwood this season has been one that has consistently led to results. The fast start to the season, combined with the leadership between the players and coaches, has given the squad a winning record through the first nine games of the year. Friday night, the Tide made their first road trip of 2024 as they made their way over to Brockway for their lone showdown of the year against the Rovers.

Curwensville made it count, getting out to a fast lead and never looking back, taking the 63-38 victory.

It did not take long for Curwensville to establish itself as the dominant team on the night, as the one-win Rovers found themselves outmatched early. The size advantage and fast pace allowed the Tide to play in control for all 32 minutes. After getting out to an early 15-8 lead, the starting rotation kept things going in the second stanza, putting up their highest scoring output of the night. Their 21 points more than doubled what Brockway was able to muster, as the Tie took a 36-17 lead into halftime.

The third quarter is when Curwensville put the game away, as they would put up enough points to force the Mercy Rule to go into effect early in the half.

By the time the final quarter began, most of the starters got some deserving and earned rest, allowing the underclassmen some valuable playing time to close out the night.

Curwensville was still without Chandler English in the lineup as he continues to recover from injury, but his fellow classmen continued to keep the pace. Parker Wood led all scoring, putting up 21 points. Davis Fleming continued his strong run on the year, adding another 19. Curwensville also was successful at the foul line, despite limited attempts, finishing 6-for-8 at the charity stripe. For the Rovers, Aiden Patton, Reese Yahner and Aiden Wilcox all led in scoring, putting up six points each.

It will be a welcome trip home for Curwensville (7-3) on Monday as they will be back inside Patton Hall for the first of two meetings this season against the always tough West Branch Warriors, led by coach Danny Clark. Tip-off for junior varsity is at 6 p.m. Varsity action will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 15 21 17 10 – 63

Brockway 8 9 9 12 – 38

Curwensville – 63

Andrew Wassil 1 0-0 3, Trenton Best 0 0-0 0, Tristan Wills 0 0-0 0, Evan McCartney 0 0-0 0, Grant Swanson 3 0-0 9, Davis Fleming 8 1-2 19, Braden Holland 2 0-0 4, Dante Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Tkacik 0 0-2 0, Louie Tkacik 0 5-6 5, Parker Wood 10 0-0 21, Ethan Siegal 0 0-0 0, Owen Dimmick 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 24 6-8 63.

Brockway – 38

Kyle Kennedy 2 0-0 5, Kolton Kahle 0 0-0 0, Aiden Patton 2 2-2 6, Caleb Daughtery 2 0-0 5, Jacob Newcamp 1 0-0 2, Issac Crawford 0 0-0 0, Bradley Hughes 0 0-0 0, Ben Yale 2 0-0 4, Resse Yahner 2 2-6 6, Hunter Ho 1 0-0 2, Aiden Wilcox 3 0-3 6. TOTALS 15 4-11 38.