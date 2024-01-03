CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Salary Board is taking a request from the District Attorney’s Office under consideration.

On Tuesday DA Ryan Sayers reported that Leanne Nedza left her position as first assistant district attorney, Friday, Dec. 29.

Nedza has accepted a position as a lecturer of criminal justice at Penn State DuBois, and will soon begin teaching for the spring semester.

Previous to that, the board had voted to set Nedza’s salary at $64,000, but now with the vacancy, Sayers said it would revert back to the old salary figure of $55,000 from four years ago.

Sayers said that figure is now less than the assistant public defender and about what other staff members make in his office. He felt $60,000/annually would be more appropriate for the position.

Commissioners John A. Sobel and Dave Glass both said they had only recently learned of the situation and needed more time before they could take any official action.

Sayers said he understood, adding he was fine with the board revisiting the matter next week and also willing to provide additional information, if necessary.

The matter was subsequently tabled one week.

Also, on Tuesday, the board approved a request from the commissioners to set the salary of the deputy warden of operations/jail at $52,100/annually, effective Dec. 27.

The position was recently filled with the hiring of Krisha Oates, who previously worked at the Jefferson County Jail.

In other business, the board: