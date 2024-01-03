CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Junior Senior High School bocce ball team begins its 2023-24 season against Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m., in Weiss Gymnasium.

Returning players from last season are seniors Cody Taylor and Scarlett LeBeau, juniors Lee Ogden and Avelynn McKendrick and sophomore Seth Jordan.

New to the team this year are junior Dana Koziatek and sophomores Gabby Mercado and Maxine Maines.

Last season, the Bison won the district title and moved on to compete in the regional playoffs at Penn State DuBois. The team is excited to once again be on the court, and looking forward to several newly-created teams joining The Wilds Region.

Unified Champion Schools provides opportunities for students both with all types of disabilities and without disabilities to participate in sports meaningfully, and by engaging other students in the school community, Interscholastic Unified Sports (IUS) helps promote inclusion, acceptance and respect.

The Bison Bocce Team is coached by Barb Spila and Jessica Komonczi, volunteer Jamie Kline and referees Judi Bookhamer and Michele Moyer.

The Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports program is supported by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and the Bureau of Special Education, Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Pictured (Back Row) are Scarlett LeBeau, Seth Jordan, Cody Taylor, Gabby Mercado and Avelynn McKendrick. In the front row are : Lee Ogden, Maxine Maines and Dana Koziatek.

The remainder of the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 16 @ State College

Tuesday, Jan. 30 HOME vs. DuBois

Monday, Feb. 5 HOME vs. Bellefonte

Wednesday, Feb. 7 @ BEA

Championships, TBA

All home matches begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Weiss Gymnasium. There is no cost for admission and the Bison school family and community are encouraged to attend and cheer on the players.

The photo courtesy is of Nikki Funk Photography and Action Graphics.