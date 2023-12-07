CLAYSBURG — Fresh off of the season opening Inter County Conference Tournament hosted by Claysburg Kimmel, the Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team made the long trip south once again as they began their dual season against the hosting Claysburg Kimmel Bulldogs.

In a match that only saw seven contested bouts, the Tide made short work of their hosts by going 5-2 in those bouts, including three by fall, to pick up the 44-21 road victory.

The Tide jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead on the back of two forfeits to Noah Pentz at 121 and 127 to Cooper Haag.

After no contest at 133, the Bulldogs got on the board, 12-6, with a forfeit of their own at 139.

The fist match of the night took place at 145, where Clayburg’s Parker Knisely defeated Owen Shaffer to close the gap to 12-9.

At 152, the Tide’s Ryder Kuklinskie used a second period fall to extend the lead to 18-9.

The Bulldogs picked up their lone fall of the match at 160 to bring the match as close as it would ever get again, 18-15.

The Tide then ran off five straight wins to up the insurmountable lead to 44-15.

Picking up first period falls, around a forfeit to undefeated 189 pounder Logan Aughenbaugh, were Alex Murawski at 172 and Heath Hawkins at 215.

Trenton Guiher had a 6-0 shutout at 285 before Austin Gilliland earned an 18-0 tech fall at 107 to close out the Tide scoring.

The match closed out at 44-21 when the Tide gave up their second forfeit at 114.

The Tide (1-0) will be inside Patton Hall for their first home action of the year when they host the West Branch Warriors next Tuesday, December 12.

GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/01 & 02 @ ICC Tourney – Claysburg-Kimmel 89.5 pts. 7th Place

12/07 @ Claysburg-Kimmel 44 – 21 1 – 0

12/12 WEST BRANCH

12/14 GLENDALE

12/16 @ Redbank Duals

01/04 @ Tussey Mountain

01/09 @ Moshannon Valley

01/11 @ Mount Union

01/12 & 13 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP

01/16 JUNIATA VALLEY

01/20 @ Bison Duals – Clearfield

01/24 BROOKVILLE

01/26 & 27 @ Fred Bell Tourney – Grove City

02/03 @ Team Districts – Brookville

02/15 @ Brockway

02/23 & 24 @ District 9 Tourney – Clarion

03/01 & 02 @ Northwest Regional – Sharon

03/07 – 09 @ PIAA State Tourney – Hershey