FRENCHVILLE – Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409 recently delivered children’s winter coats to Sister Suzanne Thibault at Young People Who Care in Frenchville.

The K of C purchases and donates coats each year so needy children in the area will have a warmer winter.

The cost of the coats was defrayed thanks to a generous donation in memory of Brother Knight Sherman Cowdrick, who passed away in June of 2019.

Sherm was a very active member of the council and enjoyed participating in all fraternal activities.

The coats, along with other gifts, will be delivered by the Knights throughout Clearfield County on Dec. 22 and 23 to make Christmas a little brighter for local families.

All K of C members and other interested persons are encouraged to participate. Please call Jim at 814-290-9120 for more information.

YPWC is a year-round social services ministry helping with many needs of the local communities.

Please call Sister Suzanne at 814-263-4177 to learn about their programs and how you can help.

Pictured is Sister Suzanne receiving some of the coats from K of C members Bill Shaw, Bruce Nicklas, Steve Gillespie and Jim Blessel.