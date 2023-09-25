Clearfield Regional Police Department

Police assisted Clearfield County Probation with a search of a Leavy Ave. residence. The male subject, who is currently on probation, was found to be in possession of a significant amount of multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia. Charges are pending.

Police conducted a traffic stop in I-80 east on a vehicle for multiple traffic offenses. It was discovered that the driver, Brady Collin Peters’, license was suspended. Peters was transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Charges have been filed.

Police investigated an incident of retail theft at WalMart. The offender, Elizabeth Ellen Kirsch, 72, scanned items totaling $45.68 and then cancelled the transaction and walked out of the store with the items. Charges have been filed.

Police responded to a Libby Lane residence for a report of an assault in progress. The complaint, reported by a 42 year-old female, was determined to be unfounded. Several hours later, police were called to a Millford St. residence to check on the welfare of a male that had been threatened by the same 42 year old female that was to be staying with him. The female had left without issue prior to police arrival. She was located on S. 2nd St. and did not appear to have any physical issues. Police later responded to Libby Lane for a report of the same female entering a car without permission and falsely accusing individuals of murder. Officers located her on Fullerton St. and took her into custody, transporting her to the Clearfield County Jail. Additional charges of disorderly conduct and misuse of 911 systems are pending.

PSP Clearfield

State police investigated an incident of criminal mischief on Valley Lane is Girard Twp. Unknown person(s) caused damage to a door and fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police responded to an inactive domestic dispute in Graham Township. The investigation continues.

State police were contacted regarding a found wallet in Bradford Twp. The owner has been identified.