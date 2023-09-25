PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A Mayport woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday, Sept. 24, when they detected a loaded handgun among her belongings.

The woman, a resident of Mayport, Pa., now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty. Federal penalties for bringing weapons to the checkpoint can run as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“We are seeing way too many travelers bringing their guns to our security checkpoints. It’s as if there is a gun epidemic. Yet there is absolutely no excuse for bringing a firearm to one of our checkpoints,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

“Travelers are responsible for the items that they have in their possession. I strongly encourage gun owners to take a few moments before they come to the airport to take a good look inside any carry-on bags that they plan to bring to the airport—backpacks, roller bags, messenger bags, handbags, briefcases, duffle bags, and so on–to ensure that they do not have a firearm or ammunition inside.”

“If they want to travel with their firearm, they should refresh their familiarity with the proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight. Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage. Responsible gun owners know this.”

Keys-Turner said the woman’s .38 caliber revolver was loaded with six bullets.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.