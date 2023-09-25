DUBOIS – A DuBois woman is facing charges for possessing over 10 grams of methamphetamine.

DuBois City police charged Christina Marie Borrero, 40, with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false identification to law enforcement in relation to a traffic stop on Feb. 22.

During preliminary hearings Friday at District Judge Dave Meholick’s office, Borrero waived her right to a preliminary hearing with bail set at $15,000, unsecured.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police noticed her going back and forth from a vehicle into a convenience store. The vehicle was suspicious because it appeared to have been there for a while and this was a known spot for drug activity.

The officer followed the vehicle and checked its registration, which had expired. One of the brake lights was not working, the windshield was cracked, a light on the bumper was missing and you couldn’t see through the tinted windows in the back.

A traffic stop was initiated. The driver didn’t have his license, registration or insurance card. Both the driver and the female passenger identified themselves using the wrong names.

After the description of one of these names did not match the driver, he was taken into custody for providing false names.

At this point he identified himself as Seth James Badeau, 26, of St. Marys. In his pocket, they allegedly found a crystal rock suspected to be methamphetamine. He was placed in the patrol vehicle.

The passenger finally told the officers her correct name. Borrero had a warrant for her arrest through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office.

A K-9 officer brought to the location to check the vehicle alerted on the back passenger side, near the back door. The vehicle was towed and a search warrant was requested for it.

During the search, they found a black purse belonging to Borrero containing over 13 grams of methamphetamine and 0.16 grams of marijuana, according to the report.

The methamphetamine found on Badeau weighed 24.55 grams and a white powdery substance in a bag found in the back of the patrol vehicle where he had been placed, was over 12 grams of Fentanyl and Tramadol, police said.

Badeau is charged with three felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, false identification and more. He waived his right to a hearing on July 28 with bail set at $1,000.

Online court documents indicate he is currently incarcerated in state prison.