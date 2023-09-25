CLEARFIELD – Bids will be accepted online beginning Sept. 25, for dozens of items available in the silent portion of the 28th annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction.

Those who wish to attend the live auction, as well as those who will not attend but still want to bid on silent auction items, can register to bid and view available auction items at https://MRAAA2023.givesmart.com The silent auction and online bidding will close at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The live auction is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Copper Cork Event Center at 512 Arnold Ave., in Clearfield. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Live bidding gets underway at the event at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, and includes hors d’oeuvres, and refreshments. A 50/50 and other games of chance will also be available.

Some of the unique auction items up for bid this year include a vacation package to Charlotte, N.C., including tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame; the Dented Keg Experience, which affords the winner a chance to create and name their own burger that will then be available on the menu at the Dented Keg in Clearfield, plus a certificate for lunch for two; tickets to professional and collegiate sporting events; sports memorabilia; a weekend in Pittsburgh; a half a beef from Rhines Farm in Brookville, donated by Vision Creative Solutions; a triaxle load of fire wood, (approximately 10 cords) cut and delivered, donated by CJ Teats Trucking Inc., and JDM Enterprises; and a Beef Stick/Jerky Experience where the winning bidder will have the chance to develop, produce and name a beef stick or jerky flavor with the Country Butcher, donated by the Country Butcher.

Proceeds benefit programs and services offered by the MRAAA to improve the quality of life for area senior citizens. The biggest agency fundraisers of the year, the auction committee’s goal for 2023 is to raise $35,000.

Donations of auction items are still being accepted. Contact Bobbie Johnson at 814-765-2696 or bjohnson@matureresources.life to donate or for more information.

The 28th Annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction is made possible, in part, through sponsorships by Janney Trusted Advisors, JC Fox Construction, Penn Highlands Healthcare, Kurtz Brothers, Hallstrom Construction, Phoenix Physical Therapy, Casteel Chiropractic, C. Classic Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Hembold and Stewart Insurance, Lansberry Trucking, Appalachian Wood Products, Mabel’s Pizza, Encompass Health, Bud’s Electric, Realty One Group, PGP, Johnston, Nelson, Shimmel, and Thomas, LLP, Howell Paving, and Gary and Sons Heating and Cooling.