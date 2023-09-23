The American Red Cross is responding to nearly twice as many large disasters today as it did a decade ago.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania needs volunteers to join its Disaster Action Team to respond when people are forced from their homes due to fires, storms and other disasters.

Disaster specialists work as part of an assigned team to respond to emergencies and provide emotional support, financial assistance and information to help families begin the process of recovery.

“The need to help during disasters has never been greater,” said Jorge Martinez, chief executive officer, American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

“A larger volunteer workforce will enable us to stay ready for the next big disaster even as we focus on one that is already unfolding.”

Interested Volunteers

If you’re interested in providing comfort and care to help people cope with emergencies, join a virtual “lunch and learn” on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m.

This free introductory discussion will be hosted over Zoom and allow potential volunteers to learn more about the position and ask questions.

Virtual “Lunch and Learn” Information Session

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

12 p.m.

Attend via this link

Meeting ID: 890 3461 7094

Passcode: 027868

In 2022, the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania responded to more than 1,900 disasters and assisted more than 7,800 people. Volunteers are at the heart of the Red Cross mission and represent 90 percent of the workforce.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a non-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.