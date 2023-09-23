CLEARFIELD – Practical Nursing Student, Katelynn Lansberry, was nominated for the August 2023 Sunflower Award by one of her peers at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center.

Katelynn is being recognized for her strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of her patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion.

The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy – all qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients.

The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

The nominating student had this to say about Katelynn: “She is always there to help and always has a smile on her face.”

Pictured, from left to right, are Katelynn Lansberry and Tonya Saggese, Nursing Program director.