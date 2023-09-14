IRVONA – The Irvona Volunteer Fire Company will celebrate its 100th anniversary Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16.
The celebration event will take place at Elderberry Park, (5 Railroad St.) in Irvona. All are welcome to attend.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
Friday, Sept. 15
Events kick off at 5 p.m. that evening and include a Car Cruise by Mel’s Car Shows and the Bucket Brigade Fireman’s Competition, which will be followed by a corn hole tournament at 6 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by DJ Little Man.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Saturday features a Battle of the Barrel competition at 11 a.m. and a Fireman’s parade with line-up at 3:30 p.m., and the parade to follow at 5 p.m.
Hometown entertainment will include Nashville-recording artist, Joe Quick (6 p.m.) and The Extra Miles with special guest Bernie Oravec at 8 p.m.
There will be bounce houses and other inflatable rides for children courtesy of Parker’s General Store.
The park kitchen will be open both days along with other food vendors on-site, plus much more.
The fire company will cap off Saturday night with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
For questions or more information, please contact President Dave O’Donnell (814-312-3839) or Fire Chief Terry Collins Sr. (814-538-9904).