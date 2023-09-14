IRVONA – The Irvona Volunteer Fire Company will celebrate its 100th anniversary Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16.

The celebration event will take place at Elderberry Park, (5 Railroad St.) in Irvona. All are welcome to attend.

The full schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 15

Events kick off at 5 p.m. that evening and include a Car Cruise by Mel’s Car Shows and the Bucket Brigade Fireman’s Competition, which will be followed by a corn hole tournament at 6 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Little Man.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Saturday features a Battle of the Barrel competition at 11 a.m. and a Fireman’s parade with line-up at 3:30 p.m., and the parade to follow at 5 p.m.

Hometown entertainment will include Nashville-recording artist, Joe Quick (6 p.m.) and The Extra Miles with special guest Bernie Oravec at 8 p.m.

There will be bounce houses and other inflatable rides for children courtesy of Parker’s General Store.

The park kitchen will be open both days along with other food vendors on-site, plus much more.

The fire company will cap off Saturday night with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

For questions or more information, please contact President Dave O’Donnell (814-312-3839) or Fire Chief Terry Collins Sr. (814-538-9904).