GULICH TWP. – An area woman was seriously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital after her vehicle crashed into a barn in Clearfield County.

According to a PSP Clearfield release issued on Wednesday, September 13, the crash happened at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, on Union Street, in Gulich Township, Clearfield County.

Police say 45-year-old Janet M. Perry, of Houtzdale, was negotiating a right curve while traveling east in a 2009 Infiniti G37 and subsequently exited the roadway.

The vehicle struck a barn located off the eastern side of roadway, police said.

Perry’s vehicle continued traveling, sliding sideways until it collided with a tree.

Perry was not using a seat belt and suffered suspected serious injuries.

He was transported to UPMC Altoona by Houtzdale-Ramey EMS.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Discount Auto Towing.

According to police, Perry was charged with a traffic violation.