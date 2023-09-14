This Mahaffey School was opened from 1902 to 1917.

The first class to graduate from this school was in 1902 with three members, Katherine Strauss, Mildred Kantner and Harper Suiger.

And the last class, in 1917, held commencement at the Methodist Church on May 8, 1917. An admission of 10 and 20 cents was charged to pay expenses and the balance was credited to a piano.

The new Mahaffey High School was opened in 1918 until 1955. The Class of 1918 consisted of nine members and graduation was held in the new school building.

Their class colors were purple and gold. Matt Savage of Clearfield was the commencement speaker. Savage (1854-1935) was born in New Washington.

He was the owner and publisher of the first daily newspaper in Clearfield, Public Spirit. He served as county superintendent of schools from 1884 to 1890, and until his death he was dean of the Pennsylvania Educational Association.

The Class of 1955, which had 22 members, was the last class to graduate from Mahaffey High School. Their motto was, “If At First You Don’t Succeed, Try, Try Again.”

Their colors were gold and gray and their flower was a red carnation. The Home Economics class went to the Farm Show in Harrisburg, and the Senior Class trip was to Washington, D.C.