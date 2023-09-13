CLEARFIELD – A Morrisdale man who threatened several people with a pickaxe pleaded guilty Tuesday during sentencing court.

Police say Harry George Brown, 60, was under the influence after sniffing glue when he swung the axe as a weapon at one man and threatened to kill him.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a witness at the scene explained that Brown was “out of control.”

The incident began after a family member confronted Brown about possibly urinating on a porch. After Brown was told to leave, he began to argue with the victim.

Brown had a bag of glue in his hand that he was sniffing, the witness said.

The victim tried to take the bag of glue from him and Brown became angry. After he got the glue away from Brown, Brown became angrier and grabbed the pickaxe, which was nearby.

He swung it at the victim and said he was going to kill him and everyone there at the time.

The victim reported the same details but added that Brown was probably also doing methamphetamine.

When Brown swung the pickaxe, the victim said he was able to put his arm up to stop it before it struck him.

Both the victim and another witness confirmed Brown was threatening to kill everyone.

During court Tuesday, Brown pleaded guilty to misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault.

He was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to serve six months to one year in the county jail with two years concurrent probation.

Prior to sentencing, Brown did apologize for his actions.