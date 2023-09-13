CLEARFIELD – A Madera man was sentenced to state prison on Tuesday for stealing over $12,000 from an elderly relative.

During sentencing court on Tuesday, Robert Ray Zendek, 31, pleaded guilty to felony theft by unlawful taking, and was sentenced to serve five months to four years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

Ammerman noted that he sent Zendek to state prison because of the impact of the crime on the victim.

The amount of restitution Zendek owes to the victim and the bank will be specified once those figures are determined.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were notified by family members of the victim about the thefts from a 90-year-old Bigler Township resident.

Zendek accessed the victim’s bank account starting in July of 2022 and ending April 13, taking $12,013.45.

He reportedly made several purchases through an application called CashApp.

In an interview with investigators, “Zendek admitted to making the unauthorized purchases/withdrawals,” according to the report.