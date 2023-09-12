DUBOIS – DuBois City’s Pension Committee has voted unanimously to lower the annual rate of its non-uniformed pension from 8 percent to 7.5 percent.

The announcement was made at Monday night’s council meeting by Council Member Pat Reasinger.

The end goal is likely 7 percent, he said, but there were concerns with jumping from 8 percent to 7 percent in one shot.

The committee believed it would make for too great of a “shock.” It will now require the city to pay more into the non-uniformed pension fund.

However, Reasinger said it will raise the fund to a projected 62 percent funded mark, a 4 percent increase.

Reasinger also suggested forming an ad hoc advisory committee of certified public accountants and others with knowledge of retirement funds to advise the Pension Committee.

Council Member Jim Aughenbaugh said it would be better to amend the rules and permit a qualified individual to serve as a member of the Pension Committee.

Reasinger agreed that would be the ideal solution; however, he indicated that it would take much more time to legally change the Pension Committee itself.

A separate committee that only provides advice could be done immediately, he said.

In other business, it was noted that there’s an increasing number of “games of skill” in the city.

As a result, the Planning Commission has suggested an ordinance be drafted to update the fees for similar machines.

The city already has yearly fees for public video games, jukeboxes and so forth. The city will likely draft an ordinance that’s like that of Johnstown.

It will set the initial fees and categories but would also let the current and future councils to alter fee amounts by resolution.

According to Solicitor Toni Cherry, Johnstown’s yearly fees and categories are as follows:

Jukeboxes – $100/machine;

Pool tables – $75/table;

Non-paying video games – $100/machine; and

Gambling and skill games (not regulated by PLCB) – $350/machine.

Also, on Monday, council voted to accept the resignation of its administrative secretary, Bobbie Shaffer. The city has been accepting applications since Sept. 1.