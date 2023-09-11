CLEARFIELD – A memorial ceremony honored service men and women and remembered those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America 22 years ago today.

It was attended by local police officers, firefighters, first responders, local officials as well as community members before the Clearfield County Courthouse.

The county’s memorial flag was raised and a red, white and blue memorial wreath was presented before the Sept. 11 memorial stone.

Twenty-two years ago, at 8:46 a.m., hijackers aboard American Airlines Flight 11 crashed the plane into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

At 9:03 a.m., hijackers aboard United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower. At 9:37 a.m., hijackers crashed Flight 77 into the western side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

At 9:59 a.m., the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, and at 10:03 a.m., passengers and crew rebelled against hijackers in an effort to take back Flight 93.

That plane was crashed into a field in Shanksville, a town most had never heard of outside of Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

At 10:28 a.m., the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

Clearfield has remembered 9/11 annually with the late Marv Smith having a faithful role in the ceremony.

Community members were also encouraged to remember Smith, who passed away in June.