DuBois – The Downtown DuBois Grapes & Hops Tour is back and bigger than ever, according to event organizers.

Being held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., the long-standing event has garnered a following over the last 12 years with hundreds of attendees sampling wines, beers and distilled spirits from the region’s providers.

Each year brings old favorites and new vendors on the scene. The format has remained consistent through the years with a vendor paired with a host business at their location.

Along with the vendor sampling, there is music sprinkled throughout, food, a shuttle bus and the products available to purchase.

Newer this year is a VIP option, which allows guests to enjoy streamlined early registration, special food, drink and atmosphere an hour prior to the start of the main event at 5 p.m.

Attendees can start at any of the 15 business stops once they have registered. This event is a fundraising event for Downtown DuBois Inc., which has a mission to enhance and promote downtown DuBois.

It is also a marketing event for the downtown itself. It was noted that all ticket-holders must register at The Event Center at 2 E. Long Ave., (corner of Brady Street and Long Avenue) to get a wrist band to take the tour.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite directly or via the Facebook event. If paper tickets are required, please call the Downtown DuBois Inc. office at 814-503-2481.