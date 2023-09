CLEARFIELD – Freedom Fest will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

This “totally free” event begins at 1 p.m. There will be games and hundreds of giveaways and prizes. Some prizes include TVs, bikes, toys, cash, gift cards and more.

There is something for everyone. Attendees will also receive a short encouraging message from Fish Ministries and win some awesome prizes.

Everyone is welcome.