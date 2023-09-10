DUBOIS – Bayley Strouse is excited to be the new fall intern at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.

Bayley is currently in her final semester at Penn State DuBois for a Bachelor’s Degree in Business with a focus in marketing and management. While at Penn State, she has gotten the opportunity to take various courses relating to all aspects of the business world.

Bayley graduated from DuBois Area High School in 2019, then started out college as an undecided major at Slippery Rock University. After being there for a year, she decided to transfer home to Penn State DuBois and pursue a degree in Business.

In addition to being a new intern with the Chamber of Commerce, Bayley has an on-campus job at the PAW Center. In the future, she hopes to have a career in social media marketing.

In her spare time, Bayley enjoys going on vacation with her family. Her favorite vacation spot is the beach. One summer she had the opportunity to live at the beach in Ocean City, MD and work at Hoopers Crab House with her twin sister and her boyfriend. She also enjoys walking her dog and going to the gym.

Bayley is excited to be the newest member of the Chamber of Commerce team and looks forward to building career opportunities and creating business connections throughout her internship.