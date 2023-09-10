DUBOIS – An official unveiling of one of the DuBois Area Historical Society’s recently installed interpretive panels is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

All are invited to attend.

The unveiling will be for the panel featuring the history of the Van Tassel Tannery. It is located near Juniata Lake across from Juniata Elementary School, the site of the Van Tassel tannery.

Representatives from the DuBois Area Historical Society and the Lumber Heritage Region, one of the panel sponsors, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, will participate.

The interpretive panels are part of a continuing program by the DuBois Area Historical Society to present the history of DuBois to the public.

Eight have been installed to date with the City of DuBois handling the installation. The interpretive panel project is ongoing.

Sponsors are needed to help defray the cost of producing the panels. Any business or individual interested in sponsoring a panel or installing one at a specific location may contact the DuBois Area Historical Society at 814-371-9006.