DUBOIS – The Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement will welcome students and members of the public to Hiller Student Union on Wednesday, Sept. 6, to enjoy the east coast pop rock sounds of Kev Ohm.

Ohm is a Brazilian musician that mixes bossa nova and Brazilian popular music with top 40 songs in English, adding diversity with a cross-cultural appeal to his performances. He brings energy and positivity to every one of his performances and has a goal of helping to build a community through music.

While his performance does operate as a one-man band style act, Ohm also takes advantage of enhanced live sound to bring more energy than you typically find with a traditional solo acoustic musician.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. There is free admission, and this event is open to the public.

The program is presented by the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement as part of the Diversity, Arts, and Lecture Series. For more information, contact Brittany Stanton, assistant director of student engagement, at blm5191@psu.edu or 814-375-4764.

