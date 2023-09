Tyler Parks, 29, of Clarion passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 in a vehicle accident. Born November 9, 1993 in Franklin, Tyler was the son of Kevin and Amy Parks. Tyler attended Keystone High School. He drove escort car for Rich Weiss. Tyler enjoyed spending time with his son, dirt track racing on the xbox against his brother, hanging […]

