CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 5 – 8, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repairs:

Throughout the County

Brushing:

State Route: 729 (Tyrone Pike)

State Route 969 (Lumber City Highway)

Crack Seal:

State Route: 2035 (Winburne)

State Route: 2038 (Grassflat)

State Route: 2039 (Morrisdale)

Ditching:

State Route: 255 (Penfield)

Drainage Improvements:

State Route: 219 (Dubois)

Maintaining Guiderail:

State Route: 286 (Burnside)

State Route: 453 (Belsena Road)

Mowing:

Interstate 80: (Kylertown to Dubois)

Patching:

State Route: 53 (Kylertown to Philipsburg)

State Route: 53 (Osceola Mills)

State Route: 322 (Woodland to Philipsburg)

State Route: 453 (Madera)

State Route: 879 (Clearfield)

Pipe Flushing:

State Route: 53 (Osceola Mills)

Sign Repairs and Upgrades:

Throughout the County

Ram Construction

Contractor plans perform epoxy-based surface treatments on bridge decks. Work will take place on the order listed.

State Route 2036 Seg/Off 0010/0635 – 0010/0693 Powell St. Hawk Run 8/28/23 – 9/3/23.

State Route 3005 Seg/Off 0060/2762 – 0060/2847 St. Lawrence Rd. over North Witmer Run, Irvona 8/28/23 – 9/3/23.

All work is very weather dependent. Work will be done under daily daylight single lane closures.

Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone.

Motorists are advised to be cautious when traveling through the work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.

