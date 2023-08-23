RIDGWAY – The Elk County Council on the Arts will host author Stephen Meyer, for a book-signing event marking the release of his newest publication, COMMONWELL, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

COMMONWELL is a new sci-fi novel set 800 years after Mars blacks out power on Earth.

The Founders send back an operative, she discovers that a small-scale civilization flourishes among the survivors, the Amish and Seneca. Everything the AIs told her was a lie.

Meyer was born and raised in St. Marys, where he discovered a life-long love of the outdoors—hunting, fishing, hiking, canoeing—though he never has enjoyed sleeping in a tent.

His novels COMMONWELL and SKATE are focused on traditional themes and overlooked places. He lives with his family in Philadelphia.

The public is welcome to attend the book-signing event and Q&A. Books will be available for purchase at ECCOTA, the exclusive retailer in the Ridgway area.

The Elk County Council on the Arts Gallery is located at 237 Main St., in downtown Ridgway.

The Elk County Council on the Arts is a 501(c) non-profit organization founded in 1984 as a center for the development of arts and culture in Elk County.

ECCOTA provides a variety of opportunities to participate in the arts for the area’s residents.

Classes and workshops for adults and children are offered including an annual summer youth theater camp. New programs and exhibits are held regularly.

For more information, please contact Sara Frank, executive director, at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.