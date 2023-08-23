DUBOIS – The Sandy Township Supervisors want clarification concerning two positions being advertised by the City of DuBois.

On Monday night, the supervisors voted against both city positions pending further clarification.

Recently, the city voted to advertise two positions—its existing city manager position and an entirely new financial director position.

At the last council meeting, Supervisor Sam Mollica objected to the creation of the financial director position.

Mollica said the consolidation agreement forbids either municipality from creating new positions without the consent of the other.

However, city officials argued the agreement doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2024.

The township says that’s not the case, and that the city has already agreed not to create any new positions without mutual consent.

Things are too chaotic currently to be adding a new position, the supervisors said.

Regarding the city manager position, Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said arguably there’s a potential to end up with two.

Though he’s suspended, John “Herm” Suplizio still remains city manager of DuBois.

In recent months, council members and the public have clashed over the city manager’s contract.

The contract didn’t include a termination clause that would have allowed the city to fire Suplizio more easily.

Currently, the city’s position is that it cannot fire Suplizio unless he’s convicted of the alleged crimes.

Council—at its last meeting—did vote to begin negotiation of a “buyout” of Suplizio’s city manager contract.

“[The city council] has discussed not having an actual city manager in 2024,” Council Member Pat Reasinger said.

Reasinger and council candidate, and presumed member as of Jan. 1, Jenifer Jackson attended the township meeting Monday night.

A member of the public asked the board and Arbaugh about the township’s engineer opening.

Currently, the city is without a manager and having its engineer fill the position in the interim.

Sandy Township is without an engineer and its manager is assisting with engineering duties.

Arbaugh said the township advertised the job for 40 days, and there were two applicants. Neither met the qualifications.

Currently he said the township is debating on whether or not to revise its engineer job requirements.

The supervisors voted to authorize the solicitor to amend their complaint asking the courts to pause consolidation, if needed.

Last week, it was announced the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General expects to file new charges against Suplizio.

It will allow the township to reference these charges in its effort to pause consolidation, if the charges are filed and apply to the case.