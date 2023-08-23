Public Kayak Access to Clearfield County Creek

COALPORT – Glendale Industrial Development Association (GIDA) (https://glendalevalley.org/) submitted a grant application to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (WPC) (https://waterlandlife.org/) and was awarded $5,000 from The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Canoe Access Development Fund.

The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy helps to make the region’s rivers and streams more accessible for outdoor recreation by providing grants to eligible parties, such as GIDA, to develop canoe and kayak access sites across western Pennsylvania.

GIDA plans to use the grant funds awarded by the WPC to build a kayak launch on Clearfield Creek, allowing for safe public access to the waterway and promoting outdoor recreation in the Glendale area.

The kayak launch will be located in Reade Township, Lidwell Rd, in Fallentimber. The launch is expected to reach completion by August 2024.

The launch area will include parking, a picnic table and safe access to the creek.

“Everything that GIDA has accomplished is only possible through the collaboration and teamwork of community members and GIDA membership,” stated GIDA President/Clearfield County Commissioner Dr. Mary Tatum.

“I would like to take a moment and thank and acknowledge GIDA’s Vice President Emily Eakins for all of her hard work and taking point on this important project,” stated Tatum.

Glendale Industrial Development Association was founded in 1977 as the only local representative organization that simulates an intra-municipal Chamber of Commerce in Glendale Valley.

GIDA’s primary mission is the commitment to assist, guide and stimulate the local economy and businesses to develop and prosper in the area, generate business and industry in the region, promote tourism and encourage citizens to shop locally.

The GIDA is a non-profit organization, always grateful to receive donations to aid efforts in the community.

Every month on the second Tuesday, GIDA holds meetings at which current projects and new opportunities are discussed.

The public is welcome to attend, and the location for meetings can be found at https://www.facebook.com/GlendaleIDA/. New membership requests from residents are also encouraged.

GIDA proudly serves the area of Coalport Borough, Irvona Borough, Beccaria Township, Reade Township and White Township.