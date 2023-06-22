CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee recently held its monthly meeting for June.

Chair Bob Tubbs thanked those who participated with DuBois Community Days and the Clearfield Riverfront Festival, and stated both community events were successful and positive experiences.

The committee announced the need for volunteers to participate in local parades and work the booth at the Clearfield County Fair.

People interested in joining can call the CCDC at 814-205-3451 or e-mail at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.

Dennis Biancuzzo, candidate for Clearfield County Commissioner, was present for the meeting and announced his countywide summer listening tour.

Biancuzzo invites voters and residents to share their thoughts, experiences and ideas about the county from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days and locations:

June 22- Clearfield — Lower Witmer Park

July 6 – Morrisdale — Big Run Park

July 20 – Houtzdale — Houtzdale/Woodward Park

Aug. 10 – Curwensville — Irvin Park

Aug. 24 – Mahaffey — Scout Community Park

Sept. 7- Karthaus — Pottersdale Park

Sept. 28 – Osceola Mills — Recreational Park

CCDC looks forward to an eventful summer in the community and invites all registered Democrats to attend committee meetings held on the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m.

The HQ is also open every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for team building and socializing.