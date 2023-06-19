DUBOIS – Another improvement to downtown DuBois has appeared with the completion of exterior work on Guzzo’s & Co., a unique clothing boutique for women and men.

According to Downtown DuBois Inc. staff, the group was pleased to provide funding assistance for part of the exterior project.

Lori Kriner, owner of Guzzo’s & Co., noted the exterior work was part of a larger renovation project that included a full refresh of the interior with new floors, paint and design.

The shop is loaded with personality and beautiful clothes and accessories.

The facade grant program matches what the building or business owner contributes, up to $5,000.

This program is part of what the group offers the downtown community through the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development Keystone Communities program when funds are available.

The group has been able to assist businesses with leveraging over $1.5 million in improvements using these grant dollars over the last several years.

This is the first in a series of updates about downtown business and building owners who have taken advantage of the facade grant program over the last 24 months.

Anyone interested in this program or anything related to downtown DuBois, please call or email Downtown DuBois Inc. 814-503-2481 or manager@downtowndubois.com.

Pictured, from left, are Julie Stewart, program interim director; Lori Kriner, Guzzo’s owner; and Linda Crandall, facade grant coordinator.