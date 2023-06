Vicky Allison Brocious, 65, of Henrico, VA sadly left us on Monday June 12, 2023 at her home. She was born July 4, 1957 to Nelson C. and Elizabeth Jane (Hepler) Brocious in Brookville. Vicky was Methodist by faith. She was a graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School. Vicky retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years […]

