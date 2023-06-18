GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club recently installed new officers for the 2023-24 year. They will assume duties July 1.

New officers include President Steve Dimmick; First Vice President Martin Tate; Second Vice President Scott Bennett; Third Vice President T. Kirk Thorp; Secretary Stephanie Johnson; Treasurer James Bennett; Assistant Treasurer Mike Sutika; Lion Tamer Matthew Johnson Jr.; Tail Twister Timothy Johnson; One-Year Director Linda Henry; One-Year Director Dan Dimmick; Two-Year Director John Bunnell; and Two-Year Director Matt Johnson Sr.

It was also announced that the club’s Harold “Bunk” Wriglesworth Memorial Scholarship winners for 2023 are Alex Smith and Ayden Sutika.

Alex and Ayden are Curwensville Area High School graduates this year. Each received a $500 scholarship.

The club’s 2023 “Citizen of the Year” Award will be presented Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m., during the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming event.

The next Grampian Lions family picnic/meeting will be held Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m., at the residence of club member Fred Antes.

Anyone interested in becoming a club member is asked to contact 814-277-6841 or e-mail SHYbennett@gmail.com. They may also visit the Grampian Lions Club on Facebook.

The lions’ motto is: “We Serve.” The club strives to follow this motto so “Kind hearts and helpful hands” are always needed to make the community a better place.