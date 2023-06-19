CLEARFIELD – A corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail recently received high honors.

CO Tracy Kelly was presented a Hero Award plaque by Warden Dave Gallagher for her impressive, on-the-job efforts and for going above and beyond in her role as an officer.

The award honors Kelly as being nominated for a state initiative sponsored by the Pennsylvania Prison Society.

Kelly, who has been a CCJ officer for 16 years, says she’s humbled by the award but is proud of herself for going to work every day and giving it her all.

“As correctional professionals, we are tasked with providing not only control, but also care and compassion for the incarcerated population,” stated Gallagher.

“And that’s exactly what Officer Kelly has demonstrated as a female corrections officer within the jail.

“She goes above and beyond what is asked of her on a daily basis. She’s dependable, approachable and Clearfield County Jail is honored to have her as an officer.”

According to PA Prison Society Web site, since our founding in 1787, our mission has remained steadfast, and the need for our work has only grown.

“Our annual award winners have shown unwavering commitment to the health, safety and dignity of people in prison and exemplary leadership. They exemplify the best of our community.”