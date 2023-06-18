A ballot paper shortage in Luzerne County last fall — an almost singular stain on Pennsylvania’s otherwise smooth midterm elections — was caused by high staff turnover and loss of institutional knowledge, according to a long-awaited report from the county’s district attorney. (Pictured above: Pennsylvania voters take to the polls in Harrisburg on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Photo credit: […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/inexperience-and-staff-turnover-led-to-luzerne-countys-2022-election-debacle-investigation-finds/