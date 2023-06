Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

A Philadelphia disaster on a vital East Coast roadway, budget sticking points with a June 30 deadline looming, and growing Democratic hopes for a state minimum wage hike were all in the news this week.

See how closely you were paying attention with the latest installment of Spotlight PA’s Great PA News Quiz:

Take the News Quiz!

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!