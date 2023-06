CLEARFIELD- After 42 years, Paul Dietzel, left, has turned his keys over to “Steak-On-A-Stick” partner Joe Castagnolo.

In 1981, with two others, they opened their stand at the Clearfield County Fair and have gone on to be a favorite at fairs and festivals all over Pennsylvania.

Castagnolo plans no major changes as he continues the business with his wife Laurie.