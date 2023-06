Marjorie L. Renninger, 73, of the suburbs of Kingsville, danced through the gates and down the streets of gold on June 15, 2023. She was born in Brookville on December 21, 1949 to the late Donald and Vivian (Smith) Eshbaugh. Marge graduated from C-L High School in 1967. After she raised her kids, Marge worked as a clerk for the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marjorie-l-renninger/