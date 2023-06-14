DUBOIS – DuBois City Council accepted the resignation of Council Member Shannon Gabriel on Monday night. Gabriel submitted her resignation prior to council’s work session meeting on June 8.

Gabriel—along with Council Member Diane Bernardo—finished third in their May Primary races against write-in candidates Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand.

According to work session minutes, Mayor Ed Walsh indicated council would have an executive session following the work session; however, information would be provided during Monday’s council meeting.

It was noted there’s a 30-day deadline for council to appoint Gabriel’s replacement.

On Monday night, council announced it will accept letters of interest for the vacant seat through June 20. Council plans to fill the seat at its June 26 meeting. Candidates will be interviewed beforehand.

City Council Candidate Jennifer Jackson commented that “voters spoke” during the recent election, and so she found it “shocking” that council was even opting for an interview process.

Jackson challenged the prospect of having the city controller appointed, and Walsh indicated that was “just what happened last time.”

Jackson suggested that if Controller David Volpe wasn’t dedicated to being controller that residents could simply engage another write-in campaign for his replacement.

“I’m just throwing that out there,” stated Jackson, as she turned around in her front-row seat to look upon the full room behind her.

Elliot Gelfand, another city council candidate who won his write-in Primary, echoed Jackson’s comments.

He joked that Jackson “stole his thunder” but stated there were “two clear options,” and that either appointing himself or Jackson would make things easier for the community.

Otherwise, it would require council to bring another individual up to speed for just six months, only to turn around and repeat the process.

Gelfand noted the process was already more complicated than it normally would be with the consolidation and forensic audit.

He added that he had already submitted his letter of interest along with his resume, and believes he would be a “good fit” due to his legal and finance backgrounds.

“I think the election was a good interview,” commented Gelfand.

Forensic Audit

In other business Monday night, Interim City Manager Chris Nasuti reported that the city’s forensic audit is officially underway with a faster timetable than expected for its completion.

They held their first audit meeting June 6 with the final report expected to occur in November.

Nasuti said auditors have already requested 23 categories of information. They also requested and require remote digital access to the city’s digital systems.

Sandy Township Lawsuit

Also, on Monday night, council authorized City Solicitor Toni Cherry to defend the city against Sandy Township’s lawsuit to “pause” the DuBois-Sandy consolidation.

During the public comment period prior to council’s vote, City Mayor Candidate Pat Reasinger asked what the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s role will be in the lawsuit.

Cherry indicated that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was not enjoined in the lawsuit, but the city will look into having the state Department of Community & Economic Development cover costs related to the defense of the consolidation process rather than DuBois “footing the bill.”

Reasinger asked why the commonwealth wouldn’t “defend the voters” in this situation, and Cherry stated it was because the city was sued, not the commonwealth.

Reasinger questioned the pause since there’s only 2.5 years remaining before the consolidation deadline.

Cherry said DCED has all the paperwork upon review of both communities, and the process was done “very publicly.”

Cherry said if the township no longer wants to move forward with consolidation, then why is it seeking the formation of a regional police force.

During the June 6 supervisors’ meeting, officials discussed the possibility of forming a regional police force even if there was a delay in the consolidation process.

According to Cherry, the township put aside $10,000 to $15,000 for this lawsuit, which was confirmed by Supervisor Sam Mollica, who corrected Cherry.

Mollica said the lawsuit isn’t intended to end the consolidation process but simply to pause it.