Clearfield Regional Police
- Police responded to a reported domestic altercation on June 3 at the Red Roof Inn, in Clearfield. As a result, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a family member and subsequently causing multiple injuries. For this, she was housed in county jail on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
- Police were dispatched to the River Road area near Palmer Street where a male driver had stopped and was possibly having a medical issue. Upon arrival of police and EMS, he allegedly got combative with first responders, and bit one EMT in the arm. The male, identified as 35-year-old Michael A. Luzier, was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance; it was noted he had two juveniles with him at the time of his arrest. Charges are pending at this time.
- Police were dispatched on June 11 to the River Railway behind Buck’s Pizza in Clearfield, where a male individual was reportedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles. The male also appeared intoxicated, which police confirmed upon arrival. He was transported to Clearfield Penn Highlands for a jail clearance. During his transport, the male became irate and uncooperative, and wouldn’t enter the hospital. After he was assisted inside and being restrained, he allegedly kicked and spit at officers. Upon receiving clearance, he was housed in county jail for assault and related charges.
- Police were contacted June 5 by Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital staff concerning a bag of suspected methamphetamine that was located at the hospital. Police subsequently retrieved the bag and properly disposed of the substance.
- Police received a report about a possible burglary in progress June 6 in the 300-block of Hook Street in Clearfield. Upon arrival, officers located a female allegedly attempting to take items from the basement of a residence. She was taken into custody and put in county Jail. Charges have been filed through the district court.
- Police were dispatched to a reported domestic June 4 on Powell Avenue. During an argument, police say a 42-year-old woman was punched by a 47-year-old man. The man, however, had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police are currently investigating a report of unauthorized used of a motor vehicle. A group of juveniles drove away with the victim’s car while they were using the restroom at Sheetz. Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle should contact CRPD.