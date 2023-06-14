CLEARFIELD – A countywide burn ban will not be enacted at this time.

Tuesday the Clearfield County board of commissioners decided not to enact a burn ban due to recent rain.

We’ve had one of our longest periods of drought in our area and statewide in some years, Commissioner Chairman John Sobel said.

And so, last week, county officials began consideration of a countywide burn ban.

As required by law, they received written requests from the district forester at the state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources as well as a dozen local fire chiefs.

Thursday the commissioners issued public notice of their consideration of a countywide burn ban due to “extremely dry conditions” from the lack of rain.

“Between then and now, we’ve had some pretty extensive rain,” Sobel said, “and will have additional rain in the next day or two.”

Monday County 911 Director Dave McClure spoke with 11 of the 12 fire chiefs who had sought a countywide ban, and they were okay with the commissioners tabling the matter for now.

The district forester agreed, McClure said, and also indicated that he would remain in contact with McClure weekly, and if the need would arise again, they could restart the process.

“That rain yesterday (Monday) was just what we needed,” Commissioner Dave Glass said. “It was a nice, steady rain—all day—and more is coming.”

He did note that as mother nature changes, county officials will change course with it.

Over this past weekend, Glass said area residents were asked not to burn, and they appreciate their cooperation.