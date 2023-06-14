CLEARFIELD – At this time, Clearfield Borough is lifting its burn ban.

“We encourage you to still use extreme caution if you build a fire,” stated Mayor Mason Strouse on Wednesday.

“Some kind of fire pit, grill or enclosure is recommended, as well as a bucket of water, hose or other source of water in case the fire gets out of control.”

According to borough ordinances, the only open fires allowed in the borough are for cooking purposes.

“Be safe out there and report any issues to the proper authorities,” stated Strouse.