BIGLER – The Bigler YMCA’s annual Strawberry Festival will celebrate its 75th year on June 24-25.

A weekend of community fun, food and entertainment are in store for Strawberry Festival-goers in Bigler.

The schedule is packed this year with activities and even includes fireworks as part of the celebration.

There will be a large array of vendors, kid’s games, Chinese auction and 50/50 raffles and musical entertainment.

Vendors open at 9 a.m. and concessions open at 10 a.m.

Saturday’s event schedule includes:

9 a.m., Pee Wee Soccer

9 a.m., 10U Baseball Tournament

10 a.m., Timber Rattlesnake Education

10 a.m., Pee Wee Soccer

10:30 a.m., Not Ashamed

12:15 p.m., Cornhole Tournament (Registration at 11:45 a.m.)

12:30 p.m., Bigfoot Country Radio

1 p.m., DJ’s Karate Studio

2:30 p.m., Nostalgia

3:30 p.m., Playground Dedication – In Memory of Louise S. Walker

4 p.m., Rep. Dallas Kephart

5 p.m., Bigler YMCA Tee-Ball League

5:30 p.m., Beth Kawa

6 p.m., Bigler YMCA Tee-Ball League

9 p.m., Fireworks

Sunday’s event schedule includes:

9 a.m., 10U Baseball Championship

1 p.m., Heather Olson & The Silver Eagle Band

2 p.m., The Daisies Twirling Unit

3 p.m., Bigler Citizen of the Year Award

3:30 p.m., DJ Derek

5 p.m., Chinese Auction and 50/50 Raffle Winners Drawn

All proceeds from the festival will benefit the YMCA’s summer playground program that many families have enjoyed over the past 75 years.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086952050310.