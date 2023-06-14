Clearfield Regional Police
- Police were called to the 400-block of Daisy Street June 13 for a reported suspicious male. According to police, witnesses observed the male trying to open doors to homes and entering carports. It also appeared the male was under the influence; however, police were unable to locate him upon a search of the area.
- Police responded to an activated alarm June 13 along East Cherry Street. Upon arrival, it was found the alarm was set off by the cleaning lady who wasn’t sure how to deactivate it. Additionally, she was found to have an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. She was subsequently taken into custody and put in county jail on the warrant.
- Police received a report of disorderly conduct that occurred June 8 at a Clearfield business located along the Clearfield – Shawville Highway. During the incident, a 46-year-old Delaware woman exited her vehicle to allegedly urinate and defecate in the parking lot. She left sometime later. Charges have been filed through the district court.
- Police received a report of disorderly conduct that occurred June 7 at a local nursing home. During the incident, a male resident allegedly started throwing items, attempting to strike caretakers and being verbally aggressive towards staff attempting to assist him. It was noted that there’s been an ongoing issue, and the male has previously been cited for similar behavior. Charges have been filed through the district court.