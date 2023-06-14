CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that Lawrence Township received $299,117 from the Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) Funding Program.

The grant will fund a traffic signal upgrade project to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion along Route 879, particularly at the Walmart/Sheetz intersection.

Tech Services of Ridgway, PA., is the contractor completing the upgrades. They have ordered the new traffic signal components and anticipate starting work late in July.

Installing these components will improve vehicle detection at the existing signals between Interstate 80 and Route 1001 (River Road), improve their timing and facilitate traffic flow.

It will also correct the fault at the Walmart/Sheetz intersection that sees the green arrows activate when no vehicles are in the turning lanes.

PennDOT and Lawrence Township appreciate drivers’ continued patience as they work to correct this issue. PennDOT will issue an update before work begins and alert motorists of the expected traffic impacts while the contractor makes the upgrades.

