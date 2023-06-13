DUBOIS – William Chinn, FACHE, the new President of Penn Highlands DuBois. He succeeds John Sutika, who is retiring on June 30 after a 38-year career with Penn Highlands.

Chinn’s experience as an acute-care hospital administrator for both community and academic hospitals will be an asset to Penn Highlands Healthcare.

For the past three years, he served as the chief operating officer of Ochsner Health – Baptist Hospital, a 190-bed hospital in New Orleans, La. Previously, he was the president and chief operating officer of Diley Ridge Medical Center, in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

The Ohio native also has held business development, strategic planning and management positions at hospitals and health systems throughout that state.

In his prior roles, Chinn focused on ensuring the delivery of high-quality care and providing a positive patient experience.

“I believe healthcare is a calling,” said Chinn. “I was raised in a family where my father was a pulmonologist and my mother a nurse. From a very young age, I learned the importance of providing excellent care.

“I am looking forward to meeting the residents of the communities in this region who come to Penn Highlands DuBois for care.”

Chinn received his Master of Health Services Administration degree from Xavier University, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

He is a Fellow and Board-certified Hospital Administrator from the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011, and is comprised of eight hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone—that have served area communities for the past 100-plus years.

Penn Highlands State College, a new, state-of-the-art, technically advanced hospital, is slated to open in 2024. The health system’s business continuum also includes a home care agency, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with 6,651 workers in 150-plus locations throughout 26 counties in Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices.

The facilities have a total of 1,498 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds. The system, which has 827 physicians and 405 advanced practice providers on staff, offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients.

Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare the best choice in the region.