CLEARFIELD – Entries are now being accepted for the 2023 Clearfield County Fair.

Entries for livestock, vegetables, fruits and nuts, dairy, floral, arts, crafts, photography and more are being accepted.

A complete list of categories, rules and entry forms can be found in the 2023 Premium Book HERE>

Entries can be submitted online or by sending physical entry forms to the fair office.

Entries are due to the fair office by 4 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

The Clearfield County Fair will follow the regulations of all Animal Health Rules given by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. There will be NO poultry at the 2023 Clearfield County Fair.