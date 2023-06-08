DUBOIS – The Sandy Township Supervisors on Monday voted to table a request to consolidate Sect 13, lot 60, and .58 acres of the Treasure Lake Planned Residential Development.

Zoning Officer Pat Greene said he had been approached by a resident who had expressed some concerns that the portion of the PRD being consolidated into the property is part of a publicly usable golf course.

The township now plans to conduct more research before making a final decision on the matter.

The ordinance, which proposes increasing the height limit for non-house buildings on properties, was also read during the meeting.

The height limit, if the ordinance passes, would be 25 feet in all zones, except residential-agricultural, where it would be 27 feet.

In other business, the township’s towing contract will be split between Bigler Boyz Towing and Mottman’s Towing.

It was noted that Bigler Boyz is preferred for heavier loads and Mottman’s Towing for standard and light towing. Residents can also request another towing agency.

The contract provides Sandy Township with a known towing company it can contact when a vehicle’s owner has no preference or is unable to state a preference.

It was reported that the Maple Avenue Project is complete and under budget. The final cost was $1,271,873, leaving around $140,000 leftover that will be rolled over into the liquid fuel budget.

There have also been preliminary discussions with regards to seeking grant funding to extend the Rails to Trails from Wolf Creek to the DuBois YMCA.

Supervisor Barry Abbot said he would like Sandy Township to initiate the process of forming a regional police force ahead of its consolidation with DuBois City.

The supervisors asked Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh to do some initial research and return it to the board before discussing the subject with the city.

Abbott also urged his fellow supervisors to begin engaging with non-incumbent Primary Election winners in both DuBois City and Sandy Township to make for a smoother transition in the event they would win November’s election.

Supervisor Bill Beers warned that these individuals hadn’t yet been elected.