Linda (Bracken) Wilshire, 74, of DuBois, passed away in DuBois on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. She was born April 6, 1949, to the late James M. Bracken and Jean (Frazier) Bracken Henriksen. Linda attended Purchase Line High School and Indiana University of PA. In the early years, she was a homemaker caring for her children and later worked at MetLife […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/linda-bracken-wilshire/