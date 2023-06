GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club Harold “Bunk” Wriglesworth Scholarships were recently presented to a pair of graduating seniors of the Curwensville Area High School.

Scholarships were awarded to Ayden Sutika, son of Mike and Amy Sutika, and Alex Smith, son of Nate and Dawn Smith. Both received $500.

Scholarship criteria are based upon academics, activity involvement, community service and leadership.